SELECTIVE JUSTICE:  Malawi Court Discharge Millionaire ‘Convicted’ for Defilement

As selective justice persistently failing to come to an end in Malawi’s Judiciary, Dedza Senior Resident Magistrate, Clemence Chamwenda has discharged a ‘millionaire’ Timothy Mathias who was convicted for defiling and impregnating a 15-year-old standard 8 pupil.

According to the post which this Publication has seen sent by Dedza Station Prosecution Officer Inspector Patrick Chipote on their official Whatsapp Forum (Dedza Police Forum), Magistrate Chamwenda has ‘discharged’ the ‘millionaire’ cum car dealer based on section 337 of Criminal Procedure and Evidence Code.

According to the act the court may discharge the convict based on youth or old age, character, antecedents, home surroundings, health or mental condition of the accused, or to the fact that the offence has not previously committed an offence, or to the nature of the offence, or to the extenuating circumstances in which the offence was committed.

In a related but ‘very disturbing’ development, the same court has sentenced a middle-aged poor man identified as Rajab Costa to 21 years imprisonment with hard labour for committing a similar offence.