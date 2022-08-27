spot_img
27.4 C
New York
Saturday, August 27, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

SELECTIVE JUSTICE:  Malawi Court Discharge Millionaire ‘Convicted’ for Defilement

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

As selective justice persistently failing to come to an end in Malawi’s Judiciary, Dedza Senior Resident Magistrate, Clemence Chamwenda has discharged a ‘millionaire’ Timothy Mathias who was convicted for defiling and impregnating a 15-year-old standard 8 pupil.

According to the post which this Publication has seen sent by Dedza Station Prosecution Officer Inspector Patrick Chipote on their official Whatsapp Forum (Dedza Police Forum), Magistrate Chamwenda has ‘discharged’  the ‘millionaire’ cum car dealer based on section 337  of Criminal Procedure and Evidence Code.

According to the act the court may discharge the convict based on youth or old age, character, antecedents, home surroundings, health or mental condition of the accused, or to the fact that the offence has not previously committed an offence, or to the nature of the offence, or to the extenuating circumstances in which the offence was committed.

In a related but ‘very disturbing’ development, the same court has sentenced a middle-aged poor man identified as Rajab Costa to 21 years imprisonment with hard labour for committing a similar offence.

Previous articleBUGA: Kizz Daniel Promises ‘Massive’ Performance  
Next articleAFRICAN YOUTH DEMAND STRONG ACTION ON GENDER BASED VIOLENCE, FEMICIDE, PROTECTION OF WOMEN’S RIGHTS
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc