Return to Refugee Camp or Face the Law- Minister Tells Refugees, Asylum Seekers





Malawi Government through Minister of Homeland Security Jean Sendeza has asked refugees and asylum seekers currently residing in rural and urban areas to voluntarily return to Dzaleka refugee camp.

Sendeza made the remarks a short while ago in Lilongwe during a media briefing with Information Minister Gospel Kazako on status of security in Malawi.

She has stressed that for those that fail to do so only state agencies including the police would be involved in relocating them to the camp and has warned people not to interfere.

The Minister added that preparations are underway to provide resources such as accommodation and other required goods and services while at Dzaleka camp.

Malawi Government set February 1, 2023 as deadline for the refugees and asylum seekers to return to the camp.

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) in Malawi estimates that about 2,000 refugees are affected by the order.

Some of the refugees have lived in Malawi for years, setting up businesses and marrying Malawians but now authorities say they pose a threat to national security by living among local people.