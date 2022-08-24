spot_img
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
UNOFFICIAL: MCP Beats Alliance Partner UTM in By-Elections..Scores a Brace

By Malawi Voice

Unofficial results for Tuesday’s local government by-elections in three wards show that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has secured two seats with the other one going to the United Democratic Front (UDF).

In Lupembe, unofficial results show that MCP candidate Elisha Winga has won in a tight race with UTM candidate Atusaye Mwenifumbo.

In Chitipa Wenya, MCP candidate Ronald Kayira is the unofficial winner and in Balaka’s Shire ward unofficial results show that UDF’s Dickson Jackson Wasili has won.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is expected to announce the official results later in the afternoon.

