Wednesday, August 24, 2022
21-Year Old Arrested for Attempting to Rape His 81-year old Granny in Mchinji

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A 21-year old man in Ntchisi is in police custody for attempting to rape his 80-year old granny at Mjingi Village in the district.

Public Relations Officer for Ntchisi Police Station, Yohane Tasowana, has identified the suspect as Chipiliro Monikisi.

According to Tasowana, the suspect Monikisi tried to rape the granny when she was fast asleep.

“It is alleged that the granny was fast asleep when grandson, Chipiliro Monikisi, grabbed her on the neck while covered her mouth not to shout,” said Tasowana

He added: “In defence, the granny pulled the suspect’s private parts as a way of stopping him from doing the act.”

In the process, the suspect assaulted the granny and wounded her. She sustained injuries on the head and the shoulder.

The suspect will appear in court soon to answer the charge of attempted rape and unlawful wounding contrary to section 134 and section 241 of the Penal Code respectively.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

