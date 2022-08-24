CAMA Boss Kapito Wants Inquiry on Blackouts

The Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) has asked President Lazarus Chakwera to treat the continued national blackouts as a national economic and social crisis.

CAMA’s Executive Director John Kapito made the sentiments in a press statement issued on Wednesday.

Kapito also asked Chakwera to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate the blackouts and poor workmanship at both electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) and Electricity Generation Company (Malawi) Limited (EGENCO)

On Monday, ESCOM Chief Executive Officer, Kamkwamba Kumwenda, blamed Egenco for the continued blackouts in the country.

According to Kumwenda, Egenco is only giving about 68 percent of electricity which is not enough for the country.

“If Egenco was supplying 90 percent or more, the country would not be in a situation that it is in. Escom can only distribute what it is given,” said Kumwenda

The country has been experiencing massive blackouts, which sometimes last up to ten hours.