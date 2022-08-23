spot_img
ESCOM Blames EGENCO for Blackouts

KUMWENDA: We are not responsible

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) says Electricity Generation Company (Malawi) Limited (EGENCO) is responsible for the persistent blackouts in the country.

ESCOM’s Chief Executive Officer, Kamkwamba Kumwenda, made the remarks on Tuesday when he was appearing before Parliamentary.

According to Kumwenda, Egenco is only giving about 68 percent of electricity which is not enough for the country.

“If Egenco was supplying 90 percent or more, the country would not be in a situation that it is in. Escom can only distribute what it is given,” said Kumwenda

The country has been experiencing massive blackouts, which sometimes last up to ten hours.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Parliament Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa has challenged President Lazarus Chakwera to act on the persistent electricity blackouts.

