RFA Warns Against Corrupt, Fraud Practices in Road Construction projects

By George Bulombola

Mzuzu, August 22, Mana: Roads Fund Administration (RFA) has warned implementing agencies of road construction projects to refrain from corrupt and fraud practices to ensure high quality road networks in different parts of the country.

The warning was issued Saturday by Chairperson for RFA, Mathews Chikankheni after him alongside with RFA directors had toured road construction projects including those which are financed by the organization through Special City Roads Rehabilitation Program in Mzuzu City.

He said implementing agencies which include City Councils should at all cost comply to Public Procurement Laws and Regulations to avert corrupt and fraud practices which if left unchecked could compromise the of the road projects.

“Corruption is a vice which we must all deal with decisively, let’s keep our project free from corruption by adhering to stipulated procurement regulations so that there should be highest value for money in our projects,” Chikankheni added.

He said roads’ designs should provide for utilities such as telecommunications, street lights, water supply, sewage and electricity systems among others besides including lanes for non-motorized traffic.

“Roads’ designs must provide service ducts in advance to avoid future interventions where roads are excavated for such utilities thereby affecting the quality of road infrastructure,” the Chairperson pointed out.

He commended Mzuzu City Council (MCC) providing good road network with high standards and specifications to the residents of the City.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for MCC, Gomezgani Nyasulu applauded RFA for its continued support towards the council’s initiatives in improving road network in the City.

“We expect that once completed, the roads will enhance speedy movement of traffic thereby reducing traffic congestion in the City,” he said.

Nyasulu expressed concern over some utility service providers who do not cooperate with the council when asked to reroute their service delivery lines for road construction projects.

“They take time to reroute their lines thereby delaying road construction of some roads’ sections,” he said, as he called for cooperation amongst public institutions which are members of the council’s Town Planning Committee for smooth implementation of development projects in the City.

Some of the road construct projects which the RFA visited include M5- Matete Road, Mzuzu Technical to Coffee Road, Zolozolo CCAP- Zolozolo Clinic Roda, Dunduzu-Mzuzu International Academy Road and Dunduzu-NOCMA Fuel Reserves Turn-off Road.