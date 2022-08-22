BUSHIRI EXTRADITION CASE: S.Africa Witnesses to Appear Physically in Court…Prophet Bushiri Excited

A court in Malawi has ruled that South African-based witnesses in the extradition case of Prophet Shepard Bushiri and Spouse Mary do not have to travel to Malawi.

Prophet Bushiri and his wife wanted the South African witnesses to be physically in court in Malawi to testify in the extradition case.

Reacting to the ruling, Prophet Bushiri through his spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo said was happy with the ruling.

He said their satisfaction stems from the fact that they have always demanded the witnesses to physically appear and be examined before court regardless of where trial is taking place.

“In South Africa, we waited for over three years for these witnesses to physically appear and testify but they never did. We are happy because the courts have finally helped us to face the people that are accusing us,” Nyondo told Zodiak online

Shepherd Bushiri and his wife are facing fraud, theft, and money-laundering charges, relating to more than R100m. The couple fled South Africa in 2020 while out on bail.