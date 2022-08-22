Malawi Police Continues to Face Scathing criticism

A decision by Malawi Police Service to introduce a driving school continues to attract scathing criticism from social commentators in the country.

In his recent Video Clip Social and Political Commentator, Rodney Salamu, strongly believes the idea will kill private players in the industry.

“The decision by the Malawi police service to introduce a driving school will kill private driving schools in the country, the idea must to revised and aborted” said Salamu

He also appealed to the government to create a conducive business environment to local players in the driving school industry.

“Instead of introducing police driving schools, the government should make a favorable environment for local players in the industry. This is the only way to grow the economy,” said Salamu in a 2 minutes long video clip.

SALAMU: Police must abort the idea

In an interview with local media, President for the Association Grecious Kubwalo feared the move will suffocate driving school businesses in the country.

“We are very concerned with this move by the law enforcers and in all fairness they should reflect on this decision before it is affected,” Kubwalo said.

However, Malawi Police national Spokesperson Peter Kalaya wondered with the concerns saying this drive will also need support of the Driving school association.

Rhodney Salamu– is a social media influencer and commentator based in Chitipa district. He uses social media platforms to comment on various issues affecting the country.

