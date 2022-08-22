MCP regime is using the Cyber Bill as a tool to clamp down on critical voices, typical dictatorship!

BY KATIWENGE CHIRAMBO

I have noted the growing fear of people around criticising the Chakwera dictatorship regime and this incompetent crocodile government.

The MCP crocodile regime has intimidated some people from expressing their opinions on social media due to threats of arrest or facing lawsuit. Do not fear!

The MCP regime is using the Cyber Bill as a tool to clamp down on critical voices, and to silent any dissent. Typical dictatorship!

Under the DPP, the bill existed, but former President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika NEVER used it to censor and silent critics. No one was arrested or threatened with arrest for expressing their views on social media.

Expressing your views and opinions and participating in the building of Malawi through constructive debate is your constitutional right!

What do you need to do to work around the current draconian application of the Bill:

1. Express your opinion about anything and everything without fear. Your right to “freedom of expression” is protected by the constitution.

2. Stating the fact about your lived experience is not illegal, especially complaining about the government, the high prices of food and goods, and the collapsing economy.

3. At the helm of the government is Lazarus Chakwera. So be critical of him. It is not breaking a law to point out who is the leader presiding over the current mess.

Just as much as he publicises his “achievements”, so must we publicise his “failures”.

4. Do not swear at the president, this is where the police try to abuse the law. Criticise by stating the facts, or your opinion, but without “swearing” at him or giving the crocodile police a chance to harass you.

5. Name-calling is allowed and not illegal in politics. You can call Chakwera or any politician a name you see fit, there is nothing illegal in that. And public officers cannot claim defamation, because you will be exercising your right on point 1.

6. Retweet, Like, Share views you agree with. It is legal. Do not fear to LIKE a post that expresses views you agree with, especially if that post is critical of the government.

7. Respect other people, do not openly bully, lie, or knowingly defame another person. This is the reason why Cyber Bill was created.

I will be mobilising like-minded individuals and business people to create a FUND to defend those who get victimised by the crocodile government for expressing their views and criticising the government.

Let us keep democracy healthy by continuing to call the government to account! It is our right! And that right must not be stolen by the dictatorship of this crocodile government.

Zikomo!