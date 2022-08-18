MOVIE ROOM: New Movie Channel Coming to DStv & GOtv

All is set for the launch of new movie channel, Movie Room on 27 August and will be available to DStv subscribers on to DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family & Access packages on channel 113.

And for GOtv customers it will be available on Supa and Max packages on channel 28.

The movie channel is the brainchild of Ngwato Nkosi Group, known as the founders of Newzroom Afrika news and information service airing on DStv channel 405.

The company, which is a partnership between television entrepreneurs Thabile Ngwato and Thokozani Nkosi, is building on the strong platform created by Newzroom Afrika to expand its entertainment business with the launch of Movie Room.

“This channel will offer entertaining local and international movies 24/7, from big blockbuster hits to unforgettable cinema classics,” said Nkosi. “We’ll be carefully curating the line-up to cater for every mood – whether it’s edge-of-your-seat action you’re after or the comfort of an old favourite. Of course, we’ll also apply the unique perspective that we’ve become known for,” Nkosi said.

Ngwato said the company had a bold ambition to build an African news and entertainment platform for the future.

“This is an exciting next step in our journey. Newzroom Afrika has been successful beyond all expectations, and we will use the experience of setting up the channel from scratch to make smart decisions in our approach with Movie Room.

Movie Room will give viewers even more options in their selection of entertainment for every viewing occasion

For more information and Movie Room schedules visit www.dstv.com or www.gotvafrica.com