MyBucks Impressed With Customer Response in ‘Sizoni Yanga’ Promotion

By Moses Nyirenda

Nkosi (Far left)-during the first draw of ‘Sizoni yanga’ promotion (1)

Lilongwe, August 18, Mana: One of the country’s fastest growing financial institutions, MyBucks Banking Corporation Malawi, says it is impressed with the response from its customers to the promotion dubbed ‘Sizoni Yanga’ which was launched in June, this year.

Speaking at the bank’s head office in Lilongwe during the second draw of the promotion, MyBucks Malawi Marketing and Customer Experience Manager, Lindani Nkosi said the response from customers is overwhelming.

“We have seen very good response from our customers to the extent that many of them are saving more funds in their retail savings accounts, retail current accounts and, of course, retail fixed deposit accounts just to qualify for the promotion,” Nkosi said.

She added that the customers’ response towards the promotion fulfills mission of the initiative which is to encourage MyBucks customers to embrace the culture of saving their earnings.

Nkosi, therefore, called upon customers who have not joined the promotion to do so and save their money, at the same time standing a chance to win various prizes which the promotion is offering.

“I just want to urge customers that have not yet entered the promotion to join and save a little something to also stand a chance to win the prizes that have been offered in the promotion,” she appealed.

Sizoni yanga Promotion was launched on June 21, 2022 and will run up to November 21, 2022.

In order to qualify for the promotion, MyBucks customers with savings account are supposed to deposit K50, 000 to their account and maintain it as a minimum account balance for a period of one month.

Similarly, customers with current account are also supposed to deposit K50, 000 to their account and maintain it as a minimum account balance for a period of one month while those with fixed deposit account are supposed to deposit K100, 000 and maintain it as a minimum account balance for a period of one month.

Through the promotion, lucky customers stand a chance to win any of the following prizes: 5-day trip to Seychelles; a four plate gas cooker; 15m x 30m plot; MyBucks Branded T-Shirt and shopping vouchers.

According to MyBucks Banking Corporation Malawi Marketing and Customer Experience Manager, consolation prizes draws for the promotion will be conducted on a fortnight basis.

In the first and second draws, lucky customers went away with either MyBucks Branded T-Shirts or K20, 000 shopping vouchers.