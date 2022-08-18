spot_img
FAM summons Mighty Mukuru Wanderers for ‘Urinating’ on Pitch

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
File: Wanderers celebrating victory- Photo Credit: Archangel Tembo

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have been summoned by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) over an alleged strange conduct in their FDH Bank Cup round of 16 matches against Dedza Dynamos.

On the 7th of this month, the Nomads players are said to have urinated on the pitch (Dedza stadium) upon arrival at the venue and poured urine around the dressing room area.

FA has since charged the club with two offenses; display of strange behavior and tampering with the pitch and the dressing room area due to juju beliefs contrary to article 24.9 of the competition’s rules and regulations.

They have also been found with an offense of bringing the game of football into disrepute contrary to article 67 of the FA’s disciplinary code.

Meanwhile, the team’s spokesperson Ernest Maganga says the club will respond accordingly.-(CAPITAL FM)

