spot_img
spot_img
25.6 C
New York
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeEntertainment
EntertainmentLatest

Piri Piri Damzy tackles love in new release Oposa

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The long-awaited single ‘Oposa’ from budding musician Piri Piri Damzy has finally been dropped, and the song is a message of love.

Produced by Cuff-B of Big Vision Entertainment, the track is an assurance to a lady that she will be loved to infinity because she is the only one in his custody, and on the other hand, the man is expressing his confidence that the lady is indeed his heaven sent.

Nkhukutemwa mwanakazi/palibe wina/ondikonda angandikonde kuposa iwe/palibe wina omukonda ndingamukonde kuposa iwe_ goes the hook of the song.

Piri Piri Damzy, real name Dalitso Tambala, currently based in the Republic of Ireland, recently through his Facebook page reveled plans to release the track but he was not specific on the actual day until today (Wednesday) when he has dropped it.

The artist who is also an Entrepreneur and as well a Criminal Justice Reform Advocate said he is on the verge of dropping a Extended Playlist (EP) soon.

‘Oposa’ comes barely months after the artist also released another track called ‘Size yabho’ and the song made it into various local music charts.

Previous articleAPI demands stepping down of senior government officials…to pave way for investigations
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc