NBS Bank hails junior golf tourney

The junior golfer winners poses with NBS Bank officials, BSC and parents

Listed NBS Bank plc has said it is delighted to see the growth of golf in various age groups including the youth saying it signifies the growth of the game.

NBS Bank plc Chief Operating Officer Shadreck Chikusilo spoke at the weekend during the prize presentation of the NBS Bank sponsored junior golf tournament staged at the Blantyre Sports Club.

“As a Bank, we have long since valued golf as a sport, and I am delighted to see the growth of the game to include various age groups including children and the millennial generations. You can attest that supporting golf has been, and is, one of NBS Bank’s legacies,” said Chikusilo.

NBS Bank plc Chief operating Officer Shadreck Chikusilo (left) awarding Kilian M’mangeni winner of the 18 Holes Boys category

He also advised parents that they can be saving for their children by opening the NBS Bank Youth Account which they can manage on their behalf until they attained a required age and the account can be fully transferred to the child’s name.

During the junior tournament, Kilian M’mangeni came tops in the 18-hole boys category followed by Nkhwazi Kamkwalala and Nathan Juma while in the girl’s category Kayla Chihana was in first position followed by Clara Makawa and Hilary Mavimira.

In the 9-holes boys category, the accolade went to Bhezikiwe Muyaya followed by Lian Nsapato and Nicholas Muhire while in the girls category Mary -Grace Mphatso carried the day followed by Glory Dzimbiri and Tamanda Mkandawire.

Some of the Junior golfers poses before teeing off

The 5-holes mixed category had Luthando Longwe in first position followed by Wala Kamkwalala and Jeremiah Mphatso while Jayden Nkhata won the 3-holes category.

BSC Vice Golf Captain Honest Chirwa hailed NBS Bank plc for sponsoring the junior golf tournament saying the gesture will help in promoting the game of golf in the country.

“There is no hope for golf in Malawi if companies do not invest in Junior Golfers. NBS Bank plc is indeed helping to build our nation. Let us be a part of it. Over 50 junior golfers have participated in this event,” said Chirwa.