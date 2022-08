A 47 year old man in Kasungu identified as Lemosi Phiri is expected to spend the next 21-years of his life in prison for defiling three girls aged eight in a row.

The convict defiled the three girls in one after another on September 8 2021 while they were playing close to his house.

State prosecutor Gladys Jentala told court that the man gave each of the minors MK200 and defiled them.

The convict Phiri comes from Kanseche Village in Traditional Authority Chadza in Lilongwe District.