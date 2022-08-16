AAEA Applauds Kenya’s Peaceful Elections

By Priscilla Phiri and Monica Tambala

Lilongwe, August 16, Mana: Association of African Election Authorities (AAEA) has applauded Kenya for peaceful and inclusive electoral process in line with the Declaration of Human rights and international covenant on civil and political rights.

The Association was invited by the Chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of Kenya following a resolution of the AAEA Executive Committee in May 2022 at its meeting in Accra, Ghana to deploy a solidarity mission in Kenya.

AAEA is a platform that brings together heads of election management bodies on the continent to dialogue, share experiences, set standards and exchange lessons and best practices in the management of elections in order to administer free and fair elections in their respective countries.

According to a statement by the Association, the AAEA Solidarity Mission is the first of its kind since its establishment in 1996 to provide peer to peer constructive feedback and encouragement through constant interaction to ensure smooth delivery of the elections as shared through their regular media briefs.

Malawi’s Dr.Chifundo Kachale, Chairperson for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) was participating in the Kenyan general elections in his capacity as the Southern Africa Regional Representative of the AAEA.

The delegation noted that the mechanisms put in place for the visually impaired, persons with disability, the elderly and lactating mothers were conducive for inclusive voting and concludes to a generally peaceful atmosphere.

Additionally, the AAEA amplifies the influence, voice and relevance of heads of election management bodies in the area of elections, good governance and democracy in Africa and around the world.

The Association currently comprises 45 members with a secretariat hosted by the electoral commission of Ghana.

Currently, Presidential candidate, William Luto is ahead with 50.7% followed by Raila Odinga with 48.7% and other candidates combined are adding up to 0.6% according to BBC News.