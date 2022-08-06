Female police officers meet in Mzuzu, advised against corruption

Malawi Police Service Women Network executive members that undertook the tour pose for a group photo

The Malawi Police Service Women Network has advised female law enforcers in the country to desist from corruption and instead, diligently perform their roles and abilities in the service.

The network’s chairperson, Jessie Nyirongo (Assistant Commissioner of Police) made the advice during the tour to Central East and Northern Region Headquarters conducted by the network’s executive team on August 4 and 5, 2022.

According to the Secretary, Malawi Police Women Network and Mangochi Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub Inspector Amina Daudi, the Inspector General of Police, Merlyn Yolamu, organizes the tour. It was aimed at interacting with female police officers in the regions to promote and enforce discipline, which is a bedrock of successful policing.

Speaking on behalf of the lnspector General, Nyirongo who is also In-Charge for Anti-Motor vehicle department, emphasized that the platform was created to promote women empowerment and ensure gender mainstreaming and equality in the MPS. She said the network is also a bridge between management and female police officers especially when there are concerns about female officers in the service.

“Lame excuses, lack of commitment, pull down syndrome, failure to execute normal duties are some of factors affecting equal participation in the MPS and has to stop forthwith,” Nyirongo advised.

Echoing the sentiments, national Coordinator for the platform, Senior Superintendent Ellen Damson cited that one of the objectives of the platform is to advocate for change of the organisational policies, procedures and practices that inhibit female police officers from realising and achieving their full potential. However, Damson who is also the Chief Nursing Officer at police headquarters challenged the officers to execute duties according to management’s expectations and for the common good of the citizenry.

During the meetings, the Acting Commissioner of Police for Northern Region, Mr. Mabvuto M’bobo and Mr Stain Chaima, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Central East Region were guests of honour respectively.

On their part, their male counterparts concurred with the sentiments and encouraged the female officers to implement and emulate their network guidelines to enhance their performance in the service.

The officers noted that the appointment of the female lnspector General of the Malawi Police Service, Merlyn Yolamu is an indication that government is promoting the inclusion of women in high positions and promised to provide support and resources to female officers in their respective regions.

The executive team is also expected to visit the remaining four police regions namely Central West, South East, South West and Eastern Region Police Headquarters for the same.