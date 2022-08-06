DStv and GOtv customer in store for New Football Season

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can enjoy the New Football Season. With the premier game between Arsenal and Crystal Palace kicking off the 2022-23 football on SuperSport Premier League at 21:00 CAT. Football fans can look forward to the world of champions bringing you the best leagues, teams, players and managers from ‘The Beautiful Game’.

The feature selection for the 2022-23 New Football Season will come from the heavyweight European divisions of the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, while the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League provide thrilling continental battles.

In the Premier League, all eyes will be on the battle between Manchester City and Liverpool, as these two brilliant teams look set to battle it out for the title once again – but will Chelsea or an energised Tottenham Hotspur provide a threat? And what of Manchester United and their new era under Erik ten Hag?

Real Madrid will begin La Liga as the favourites to retain their title, but a determined Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid will be itching to knock their rivals off the perch, while Barcelona could be a wildcard under the leadership of club legend Xavi.

In Italy’s Serie A, AC Milan are still revelling in last season’s championship triumph, but arch rivals Internazionale will be gunning for their title, as will the likes of Juventus, Napoli and Roma in what could be another thrilling race for the Scudetto.

The UEFA Champions League is unquestionably the gold standard for club football around the world and the big question is whether the ‘new money’ of Man City or Paris Saint-Germain can finally become kings of Europe, or will it be the established royalty of Real Madrid which triumphs yet again?

And the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League provide a platform for other clubs to search out glory, as evidenced by the respective triumphs of Eintracht Frankfurt and Roma last term.

And if all that was not exciting enough for the New Football Season, the sport’s most epic event will take place right in the middle of the campaign, as November and December brings the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, an historic event which will see one nation crowned as the globe’s leading football light.

