Sports Council Asked to Discipline Queens, NAM 

Social commentator Rodney Salamu has asked Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) to discipline Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) and National Netball Team, the Queens officials over negligence.

This follows ‘shocking’ media reports indicating that national netball team, the Queens forget to carry Kits at the Commonwealth Games currently underway at Birmingham in United Kingdom (UK).

In a less than 2 minutes long video clip, Salamu called upon the sports council to discipline and fire all officials implicated in the ‘forgotten’ kits saga.

“NAM leadership lacks seriousness, how can they travel with the team all the way from Malawi to United Kingdom without Kits, this is serious negligence,” said Salamu

He added: “NAM officials were only excited with the trip to Uk, amangoganizira zokagona ku Hotel, Chibwana cheni cheni ndipo anthu amenewa akuyenera kuchotsedwa ntchito kuti aziwe kuti alakwitsa.”

The Queens which started poorly at the competition is today expected to play against Trinidad and Uganda on Thursday.

The Queens are hoping to improve their rankings as they currently sit on position 6 at the world level.

Rhodney Salamu– is a social media influencer and commentator based in Chitipa district. He uses social media platforms to comment on various issues affecting the country.

