Friends of Sattar family’s Bursary Fund donates to Malingunde School of the Blind

NOBLE CAUSE: The beneficiaries and some of the donated items

The friends of business tycoon Zuneth Sattar’s family bursary fund over the weekend donated assorted items worth millions to the financially struggling Malingunde School of the Blind in the rural Lilongwe.

Donated items including Soya pieces, soap, lotion and sugar that will benefit about 46 learners at the school.

The group leader Lumbani Tembo who is also a fund beneficiary told journalists after handing over the items that the grouping has been in existence for the last three years with charity work across the country.

Tembo disclosed that the grouping’s charity work has not been visible to the public hence not well-known as being silent all along.

He added that the bursary fund has been benefitting both secondary and university students in the country’s schools.

“The fund has been running not only on needy learners but also those in abject poverty to get support for family incomes. We want to restructure the funding well into a number of categories; education, talent and vulnerable communities.

“We have been carrying a number of charity work for the last three years but not visible to the public. But now we want intensify our work to reach more communities hence decision to support the Malingunde School of the Blind,” delighted Tembo.

The School’s Headteacher, Huxley Tundulu lauded the grouping’s gratitude and timely support appealing to others to emulate good gesture.

Tundulu however requested the support of the fence at the school arguing that puts learners lives at risk.