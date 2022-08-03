DALISO CHAPONDA LANDS IN MALAWI FOR AMARYLLIS HOTEL GRAND SHOWDOWN THIS SUNDAY

CHAPONDA: Briefing the media upon arrival at Amaryllis Hotel

Celebrated stand-up comedian Daliso Chaponda has arrived in the country from UK ahead of his comedy performance on Sunday in Blantyre.

Upon arrival Chaponda held a press briefing at Amarylis Hotel in Blantyre, venue for the event.

He said among others, the show will, tackle controversial issues going on in the country.

Chaponda said he cannot go into the specific areas which he will tackle now as doing so would dilute the show.

According to Tonderai Banda of Entertainers Promotion, several musicians will also perform at the show.

Daliso, who is a son to the former cabinet Minister George Chaponda, will perform alongside a Kenyan-born British stand-up comedian, who has appeared on various British radio and TV comedy shows, Imran Yusuf.

According to a poster advertising the show, advanced Standard tickets are going at MK15,000, VIP at MK25,000 while VIP table for eight people going at MK250,000.

“Those buying tickets stand a chance to win a return ticket to Joburg and many more,” he said.

At the door Standard tickets will be going at MK20, OOO, VIP at MK30,000 and VIP table for eight people at MK300,000.

Chaponda has appeared in a number of shows and festivals around the world.

He performed three successful one hour, one man shows in the UK and Canada: Feed This Black Man – a show about the way the developed world sees Africa; Don’t Let Them Deport Me, a show about immigration and Westerners Calm Down, a show about the global financial crisis.

After 6 months of touring the South African comedy scene he moved to Manchester, England.

He regularly appears in comedy clubs and theatres across the UK. He is a versatile comedian and is best-known for his appearance on Britain’s Got Talent, where he reached the semi-finals and achieved third place.

He hasn’t looked back since and has gone on to build a worldwide comedy career which includes performances at the 3 biggest comedy festivals in the world – Melbourne, Edinburgh and Montreal.

In addition to standup comedy, Daliso is also a prolific fiction writer. He has published science fiction, murder mysteries and fantasy fiction in numerous magazines and anthologies. Recently, a play he co-wrote aired on BBC Radio 4.

Notable TV appearances include, Paramount’s The World Stands Up (UK), CBC’s Trans Canada Comedy Trail (Canada), Show Time Arabia Presents (UAE), SABC Comedy Awards (South Africa) and Good News Week (Australia).