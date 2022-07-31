Chakwera Asked to Dedicate August As Month of Prayers, Repentance

A call has gone out to President Lazarus Chakwera to declare August as a month of prayers and repentance among the citizenry if the country is to graduate from various socio-economic ills it is passing through.

The call has been made by the National Repentance Malawi, a movement that strives at rebuilding people’s relationship with God through peace prayers and repentance.

The movement’s national director, Reverend Dr. Edward Mikwamba says the country is passing through a lot of ills ranging from political sector to economic sector, as well as moral being hence a need for prayers that ‘exorcise’ all these.

“We have heard a lot of stories happening in our country and good examples of them are devaluation of our currency, kwacha, high inflation rate and people committing suicide,” stressed Rev. Mikwamba hence their call for authorities to seek God’s intervention in this trying moment.

Mikwamba has since said it has planned at least four repentance crusades in various quarters of the country where its leaders will be leading people in prayers and they seek God’s assistance.

The prayers have been slated to take place at Chimbiya Baptist Church in Dedza, Mpilisi Primary School in Balaka North, Emmanuel Christian Church at Goliati in Thyolo and El-Shammah Ministries church in Chikwawa district, respectively.

The National Coordinator has however said people who cannot afford to make it to the venues where these prayers will be taking place can congregate with others in various worship places, Soche Mountain as one of them.

“Those people who are not close to these centers they can join us at Soche Mountain, Bunda, Mzuzu, Zomba and everywhere. Prayer knows no distance,”

“Malawi has to receive its healing and restoration as it is popular with its peace motto, ‘warm heart of Africa,” he explained.