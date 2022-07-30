KATSWIRI: First Capital Bank Deposits MK40 Million into U-20 National Football Trophy  

First Capital Bank (FCB), one of the leading financial institutions in the country, has increased sponsorship for its under-20 national football trophy from MK36 Million to MK40 Million (approximately 38,886U$).

FCB Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Spyridon Georgopoulos, disclosed the good tidings on Saturday during the launch of FCB under-20 Katswiri national football trophy at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

“As a bank, we are very much committed to develop grassroot football in the country, that is why we have decided to increase the sponsorship to MK40 Million,” said Georgopoulos

He further said: “If we want to have a strong national football team in the near future we have to start by investing in grassroot football. We will continue to sponsor under-20 league and sporting activities.”

On his part, president for National Youth Football Association (NYFA) Tiyenkhu Chavula, commended the First Capital Bank for sponsoring youth football in the country.

He, however, appealed to other individuals, companies and organizations to emulate FCB’s gesture by sponsoring youth football in the country.

FCB Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Spyridon Georgopoulos and Blantyre Mayor Wild Ndipo

“I would like to commend First Capital Bank for sponsoring the youth football and for increasing the stake to 40 Million Kwacha,” commended Chavula in an interview after receiving a dummy cheque from FCB.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Dr. Walter Nyamilandu who was also present at the launch also saluted FCB for partnering with the association in promoting football in the country.

Police Brass Band Trophy Parade

The launch, which started with a police brass band trophy parade from Blantyre Youth Centre to Kamuzu Stadium, had Blantyre City Mayor Councillor Wild Ndipo as a Guest of Honour.