Over 100 aspiring contestants have registered for the Miss Malawi Beauty Pageant which will be held on December 3 this year.

One of the organizers, Tina Kendricks has told Zodiak Online that they will ensure that all contestants meet the set requirements in order to have the winners that will participate at international beauty pageants.

Kendricks has assured Malawians of an incredible pageant after a four-year-break with the last one being held in 2018.