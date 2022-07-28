Malawi to Have 14-Hour Nationwide Blackout

By Monica Tambala

Lilongwe, July 28, Mana: Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) is expected to have prolonged load shedding on 30th to 31st of July, 2022, due to a further reduction in power supply.

According to a press release by ESCOM management dated 27th July, 2022, there will be no power supply countrywide for a maximum of 14 hours due to a further reduction in power supply by 100 Megawatts (MW) on Saturday and 135 MW on Sunday.

“During this period, EGENCO will be carrying out emergency maintenance works on Nkula B intake structures which will necessitate shutting down of Nkula B Power Station on Saturday, the 30th and both Nkula B and Nkula A power stations on Sunday, 31st July, 2022.

“Consequently, 176MW will be available on Saturday and 140MW on Sunday for ESCOM to supply essential services comprising referral hospitals and water pumping stations among others,” reads part of the press release.

However, ESCOM advices all its customers to switch off all electrical appliances during the time of the power outage as power supply may be restored earlier than the stated times on the revised load shedding schedule.