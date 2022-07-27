spot_img
Thursday, July 28, 2022
HRCC Condemns Abduction of Rights Activist Sylvester Namiwa by Suspected ‘State Machinery’

The Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) says it has learnt with shock and sadness the alleged abduction of a human rights activist Sylvester Namiwa.

This follows unconfirmed reports that Namiwa has been abducted by unknown thugs after addressing members of the press in Lilongwe on the planned demonstrations slated for tomorrow.

According to Robert Mkwezelamba, chairperson of HRCC, this is unfortunate and these are the very reasons that Malawi fought for democracy, where people can freely express themselves provided they do so within the law.

‘’As Human Rights Consultative Committee along with 197 registered NGOs and on behalf of all Malawians will be holding government accountable should anything happen to Mr Namiwa.

The state has the duty to investigate and follow up and tell the truth on who is behind the abduction,” said Mkwezalamba

