State sponsored thugs have abducted CDEDI Director Sylvester Namiwa, manhandling him to death near Area 3 roundabout in the Capital City, Lilongwe.

They have since bundled him in their unregistered vehicle to unknown destination when he was coming from a press conference.

CDEDI was supposed to lead demos against presidential immunity tomorrow in Lilongwe.

Recently Namiwa exposed Capital Hill cashgate and MCP’s continued plunder of. public resources.