MACRA Ordered to Unseal Mark Katsonga’s Ampex Courier

High Court in Blantyre has ordered Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) to unseal Ampex Courier’s business outlets and stop contemplated criminal prosecutions against the company’s employees; awaiting judicial review.

This comes barely two weeks after MACRA had shut down the Courier’s operations over non-payment of license fees and levies of K29.6 million.

Meanwhile, Director of Legal Affairs at MACRA, Dan Chiwoni has confirmed receiving the court order.

Ampex Courier is owned by Minister of Trade Mark Katsonga Phiri.