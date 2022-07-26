Business in Detail Magazine Launch Thursday

A new business magazine dubbed Business in Detail is set to be launched this Thursday with a focus on enlightening people’s perception towards business issues as well as attracting foreign investors to invest their businesses in the Malawi.

The launching ceremony will be held at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre, that’s according to the magazine’s consulting editor, Kenphord Mdima.

He said the magazine will also strive to find solutions to challenges that border on the local and international business atmosphere.

“Business in Detail magazine is coming to provide answers to questions that people have on various business activities,” said Mdima adding the magazine will also explore on measures that can raise the country’s economy.

According to the editor, all the preparations in regard to the magazine’s launch are running smoothly.

He says stakeholders from both private and public sector have made an assurance that they will attend the event hence appealing with the public to as well render its support by patronizing it.

“Currently, over half of entry tickets to the launch has already been sold hence we are asking those who still have a willing to participate, to get theirs either at our Ginnery Corner offices (Sherma Crossing Building) in Blantyre or right there at Amaryllis Hotel,”

“I should say there are a good number of activities that will on the other hand entertain but allow me not to unpack more. It should just be noted that we will have a surprise artist,” he added.

Schizzo Thompson, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Sky Energ, is on the list speakers who will talk more current business status.