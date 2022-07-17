Mangochi to Contribute to National Development- Chakwera

By Evance Chisiano

Mangochi, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera says Mangochi has potential to contribute to sustainable national development because of its fresh lake waters, abundant mineral deposits and good soil for food production.

Chakwera made the remarks at St. Martin grounds at Malindi on Saturday during a development rally after handing over police officer’s houses at Malamya in the district.

In his address to the gathering, the president said the Tonse Alliance administration will upgrade the Mangochi- Makanjira road and other roads in the district to allow free movement of people and goods and enable the district to fully contribute to the country’s development.

The president then called all Malawians to support the Malawi 2063 development agenda, saying it had everything to propel Malawi towards industrialization.

“Let’s take collective responsibility to attain development aspirations of the Malawi 2063 agenda,” Chakwera said, adding that Malawi will attain its development goal only with a spirit of patriotism and hard work.

Also speaking at the rally, Malawi Congress Party, General Secretary, Eisenhower Mkaka assured people in the country that the Tonse Alliance government is fully committed to unite the nation, deliver on its campaign promises and take the nation to greater heights through numerous development plans.

“The Tonse Alliance will deliver what it promised,” said Mkaka, adding that MCP will keeping on delivering campaign promises despite some pull down syndrome meant to discredit the current administration.

“I know there are some people who sponsor demonstrations,” said MCP Secretary General while assuring people in the country of continued sustainable development in all regions.

Senior Chief Chowe of Mangochi commended government for constructing police officers’ houses at Malamya in his area.

On hunger, Chowe said most parts of Mangochi will require assistance as most households failed to cultivate enough this year.

Chowe then asked government to upgrade the Mangochi-Makanjira road, saying the road is in bad shape.

During the rally, President Chakwera welcomed former parliamentarians; Hophmally Makande, Yusuf Matumula, David Rally, Wisiki Sadik, Annie Fletcher, Pemba Msusa, Patricia Nangozo Kainga, Jenipher Chilunga, Shaban Makumba and Aipira into the party.