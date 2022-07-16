Govt Adamant On ‘Anti-Poor’ Fines for Forestry Crimes…Accuses Malawians of Being Misinformed

By Mike Van Kamande, Mana

Lilongwe, Mana: The Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change says concerns people have on the amendments to the Forest Act are a result of misinformation.

Deputy Director for Forestry,Teddie Kamoto said unlike the idea perpetuated by the public through the social media that the amended Act is against mere charcoal production and its consumers, the act is only against illegal charcoal production.

He said government is on the contrary, promoting licensed charcoal production by people who have tree reserves or commercial man-made forests which are ready for harvesting.This he said would ensure consumers have a legal and sustainable means of charcoal.

“Many people do not have the opportunity to go through the Act hence reacting harshly only to the maximum and not the minimum penalties.However, the law as it stands,is targeting illegal charcoal producers and not necessarily consumers,”he said.

According to Kamoto, the amended Act focuses on seven areas, one of which is the definition of charcoal which was not in the original Act and was therefore, affecting the government’s ability to regulate the charcoal trade.

He said the illegal charcoal business had for long,compromised forestry conservation efforts when the ministry consulted with relevant stakeholders such as the civil society organizations, parliamentary committee on natural resources, the cabinet and traditional leaders, which led to the amendment of the Act in 2019.

Commenting on the issue, Executive Director for the Centre for Environmental Protection and Advocacy (CEPA), Herbert Mwalukomo,concurred with Kamoto saying the mixed reactions to the awareness of the Act is a result of misinformation and resistance to change.

He observed that there was need for the country to embrace other alternative sources of energy which are cheaper and sustainable than charcoal.

“We know alternative sources of energy are limited but it would be untrue to say such sources are not available. Nowadays, we have electricity, gas, briquettes, bio-gas and sustainable charcoal on the market.

“It is also not correct that all these alternative sources are way too expensive compared to illegal charcoal. The reality is that these sources can become even more affordable if more people can adopt them. What we need is a change of mindset,” he said.

Since the amended Act was enacted in 2019, government says some good progress has been made with over 20 vehicles transporting charcoal impounded.