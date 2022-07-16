 AFANA OPHUSHA: First Capital Bank Launches Student Account with Zero Charges

First Capital Bank (FCB), one of the leading financial intuitions in the country, has launched the first ever student account known as ‘Afana Ophusha’, with no user and transaction fees.

The historic and colorful launch took place on Saturday at College of Medicine Sports Complex in Blantyre.

In an interview FCB Chief Executive Officer, Spyridon Georgopoulos, said ‘Afana Ophusa’ Student Account is free for all university students across the country.

Georgopoulos : It is free account

”Afana Ophusa Student Account a free account where tertiary students will be able to open an account with the bank so long they prove that they are students in any of the universities,” said Georgopoulos

He further said that ‘Afana Ophusa’ Student Account is one way of empowering the students financially and economically.

On his part FCB Marketing Manager, Twikale Chirwa, said with ‘Afana Ophusa’ Student Account they are targeting over six thousand students from various intuitions of higher learning across the country.

“We want to open over six thousand ‘Afana Ophusha’ student accounts by the end of this year,” said Chirwa

The launch was spiced with various sporting activities and live music performances by Eli Njuchi and Driemo.