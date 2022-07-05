Zambia-Malawi Bilateral Relationship to Improve on Trade

By Leonard Masauli

Lilongwe, July,5, Mana: Zambian High Commissioner to Malawi, Colonel Panji Kaunda (RTD) has said the bilateral relationship between the two countries will improve on trade ties by ensuring that people plying businesses are facing no glitches at the borders.

Colonel Kaunda made the remarks when he presented his letters of credence to Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

He said Malawi and Zambia is almost one Country and there is no point to let the people plying trade between the two countries face hurdles when using the borders.

“Malawi and Zambia are almost one, we share same traditions, language, and food. My role here sent by the President is to cement further, the relationship that has been there for so many years.

“Secondly, as you are aware we are in the era of economy, and our role is that the economy of the two countries is entwined as they already are. We therefore need to work hard so that people from the two countries should enjoy same economy because working as singles we cannot succeed,” said Kaunda

The Commissioner cited Railway, Nacala corridor, One-stop-Border post in Mchinji which will ensure fast clearance of goods at the border, as a milestone towards improvement of trade, as well as harmonizing the relationship between the two countries and especially the people on the ground.

Colonel Kaunda was appointed High Commissioner to Malawi on 6th May 2022 and is the first-born son of Zambia’s first President Dr Kenneth Kaunda and also served as Deputy minister of Defense in the PF regime.