FDH Bank gives K7.3 billion dividend to shareholders

FDH Bank AGM in session

Listed and home-grown bank, FDH Bank plc has declared a final dividend of a whooping K7.3 billion from the 2021 financial results which will be paid to its shareholders in two weeks’ time.

In a statement signed by the bank’s Company Secretary Juliano Kanyongolo, the Bank said during its 15th Annual general Meeting (AGM) held on 27 June 2022 in Blantyre, it was agreed to pay the final dividend of K2 billion.

“This dividend brings the total dividend in respect of the year ended 31st December 2021, to K7.3 billion (K1.05 per share), having already paid a first interim dividend of K2.3 billion (K0.33 per share) on 27th August 2021 and a second interim dividend of K3 billion (K0.43 per share) on 14th January 2022.”

“The register of shareholders will be closed from 8th July 2022 to 11th July 2022 both dates inclusive, and no transfers will be registered during that time.”

“The dividend will be paid on 22nd July 2022 to shareholders appearing in the register of the Company as at close of business on Friday, 8th July 2022,” said Kanyongolo in the statement.

Charity Mseka- FDH bank Board Chairperson

During the AGM, FDH Bank Board Chairperson Charity Mseka said the Bank made a profit of K11.7 billion in the financial year ending 31 December 2021.

“The Bank continues to make significant investment in banking technology to continue offering cutting edge innovative digital product solutions and drive financial inclusion for the unbanked and underbanked populations,” said Mseka.

FDH Bank Plc has a wide network of 51 service centres across the country, 92 ATMs, a wide network of Banki Pakhomo Agents and a portfolio of award winning digital products.