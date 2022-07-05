Husband to Minister of Homeland Security Jean Sendeza Arrested

Her husband in the cooler

Husband to Minister of Homeland Security Jean Sendeza has been arrested following a Reserve Bank of Malawi forensic audit.

The husband, Fredson Likhunya, was arrested with four others namely Leston Mulli, Felton Mulli, Joseph Khupe and Leonard Kandoje.

The five have been charged with conspiracy to defraud government, money laundering and obtaining credit by false pretence, said Director of Public Prosecutions Steve Kayuni.

National Police deputy spokesperson John Namwaza confirmed the arrest of the five.

Kayuni said Likhunya trading as JF Investments is embroiled in K152 million fraud; Kandoje trading as Rock BA Rock Limited is embroiled in K1.860 billion fraud; Mulli trading as Mulli Brothers Limited in K2.350 billion fraud; Khupe trading as Web Commercials Limited in K1.350 billion fraud; and Feston Mulli trading as FF Trading Limited in K789 million.