Kaliati pleads with NGOs to join fight against women, child abuse

By Solister Mogha

Zomba, July 2, Mana: Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Dr. Patricia Kaliati has called on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to partner with government in the fight against women and child abuse.

Kaliati made the appeal at Nsondole Primary School ground in Zomba during the commemoration of the Day of the African Child.

She said issues of women and child abuse were on the rise in the country and that there was need for joint efforts if a better result is to be achieved.

“We have several NGOs working in various communities of the country; my humble plea is, please let us work together in the fight against women and child abuse.

“Women and children face different forms of abuse and reaching out to them as a group would bear more fruits,” Kaliati said.

Kaliati said the ministry was implementing a number of activities aimed at eradicating malpractices and provide better living conditions to women and children.

She disclosed that the ministry was championing abolition of harmful cultural practices that encourage early marriages and teen pregnancies and propagating for stiffer punishment to all perpetrators of women and child abuse.

“We have also advanced the motion of zero pardon for inmates arrested on grounds of women and child abuse and we are happy that this has started to bear fruits,” she said.

Kaliati said it is the wish of the government to reduce incidences of gender-based violence and abuse against women and children for sustainable development of the country.

She, therefore, said the day is very important as it measures the progress countries in the member states have made in championing the rights and protection of women and children.

“Malawi is a party to a number of treaties and this day reminds us of the duty and responsibility we have in as far as protection and upholding of children rights is concerned,” she said.

Chairperson for Zomba Civil Society Organization Netwok, Sammy Aaron assured government of total support in the quest to end GBV and child abuse.

Aaron said the duty of NGOs is to complement government’s efforts and the call by the minister was genuine.

“As NGOs we also have the responsibility to protect women and children and we will as such, improve on our programming so that issues of women and children are given the attention they deserve,” he said.

Senior Chief Malemia also pledged to establish community by-laws that advance the protection and promotion of women and children rights.

Celebrated under the theme: “Eliminating harmful practices affecting children: progress on policy and practices since 2013,” the day was decorated by a number of activities; including child performances, the solidarity match and prison brass band.

Day of African Child which was instituted on June 16, 1991 as an advocacy tool for enhancing the visibility and promotion of children’s rights and welfare issues was set aside to remember thousands of black children who were killed in Soweto, South Africa when they fought for equal rights.