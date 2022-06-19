Gospel Artist Madalitso Banda to Drop ‘Mwayala Gome’ Album

By Ireen Kayira- Contributor

A Lilongwe-based gospel musician, Madalitso Banda is set for the long awaited debut album titled ‘Mwayala Gome’ on 28 August, 2022, at Zambezi Open Theatre in Lilongwe.

In an interview, the up-coming gospel star said the album is about seeking God’s intervention as well as thanking Him for intervening in most of the situations.

“As the title says Mwayala Gome, it is thanking God for all the things he has done and His intervention during hard times, so just like He did it then, He is going to do it again,” Banda said.

Banda said the 11-track album will appeal to everyone, be it young or old, men and women.

He added that the album has featured heavyweights as well as up and coming artist like Allan Chirwa in the song titled Ndayalula Mphasa, Evance Meleka in the song titled Mwayala Gome, Chisomo Banda (up and coming artist) in the song titled Pandekha Sindingathe and lastly he has featured Rashley in a song titled Amamva.

“I believe in team work, mostly when it comes to my music ministry I feel like working with my fellow musicians will help us to produce something nice to our fans,” he continued.

He said his fans should expect nothing but the best from the album as it is going to touch their deepest needs as well as help them see God in their situations.

“The support that my fans have showed me ever since I started my music career has been tremendous, they are the reason that keep me going and on the day of the launch I would love to see them in large numbers,” he said.

One of the fans from Lilongwe, Praise Gwambe said she cannot wait for the release of the album.

“His songs are massive and life changing as such I have high hope that this album is going to change my life,” she said.

The album will be uploaded on Malawi music.com and YouTube as well as CD’s will be available after the launch.