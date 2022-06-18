spot_img
New York
Saturday, June 18, 2022
All Set for Mulanje Porters Race Slated for July 9

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Blantyre, June 18: Mount Mulanje Porters Race is back after a two year break due to Covid-19, organisers of the event have confirmed the good tidings saying the race is set for July 9.

Porters Race lead organizer, Kondwani Chamwala, said the race will start from 6:00 am and is expected to finish with a prize presentation ceremony at noon; thereafter there would be the finish-line party known as Island in the Sky Concert with popular artists.

“This year will be the 24th anniversary and it will be a huge event since people missed the event for two years due to Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

The race attracts runners both male and female, locally and internationally and they run a distance of about 25 kilometres up and across Mulanje Mountain.

Chamwala said the race plays a crucial role in improving sports (athletics) in Malawi, besides contributing to development of tourism and adding a voice in conservation of Mount Mulanje.

The race, which starts at Likhubula Forest Office right at the foot of Mount Mulanje and runners trek to Chambe Plateau; then proceed to Lichenya Plateau and back to Likhubula, will also assist to raise awareness of the importance of mountain areas in recent years.- ( By Phyllis Chingana, Mana)

