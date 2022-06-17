‘Please Trust Me’ – Pleads Lazarus Chakwera

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has pleaded with Malawians to trust him, as his Tonse Alliance administration seeks to find lasting solutions to the economic crisis facing the country.

The Malawian leader Dr. Chakwera was speaking on Friday during the official launch of the Private Sector Labs in Lilongwe.

President Chakwera said Malawians should trust him and endure the pain they are going through now, as he is undertaking a major “surgical operation” to root out the cause of the problems.

The President then called for collaboration between the public and private sector in steering the development of this country amidst the economic pains the country is going through.

“Now that we have been forced to face the pain of living in a diseased economy, we must abandon our fixation on pain killers and embrace the real curses for our economy,” the president said.

He said the delivery labs are working with focus on three key aspirations of food security, job creation and wealth creation.

Speaking earlier, Vice-President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima urged Malawians to work together towards achieving MW2063 Vision for the country to attain the middle class economy.

“Only when the private and public sectors combine and work together will we achieve plenty, and we must appreciate why Parliament passed the Public, Private Sector Act 2022,” he said.

In his remarks, President of the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI), Lekani Kandulu, observed that there is need for taking steps towards achieving the desired results from the Private Sector Labs.

“We need to engage in export-oriented industries to generate foreign exchange and boost the growth of export-oriented businesses and engage in local production of various goods and services that will replace imports and create more jobs for our people and revenue,” he said.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Mark Katsonga Phiri, while hinting that 50 companies will be participating in these labs, observed that the Private Sector Labs will unlock many business opportunities, as such; advised companies to be vigilant in rendering specific issues that concern them.

“I appeal to the private sector to utilise the sitting of these labs to address specific issues for specific companies so that in the end, Malawians witness the fruits. Indeed, the Presidential Delivery Units should not be a place of mere talk but action and action,” the minister said.

The previous sitting of Delivery Lab Units in October to November, 2021, deepened its role by splitting the Delivery Labs into clusters of Agro industry transformation; investment, trade and food system transformation; digitization governance and human capital among others.

New Secretary to the President and Cabinet, who has been Head of Presidential Delivery Unit and Chief Advisor to the President on Sustainable Development Goals and International Affairs, Colleen Zamba, said the sitting at BICC is going on well, with hope of achieving the desired results.

“The main work of these Delivery Labs will be hinging on planning, prioritizing and performance managing which will lead into reaching a delivery line faster after working on identifying bottlenecks problem-solving,” she said.

President Chakwera initially launched the Presidential Delivery Labs at Capital Hill on October 18, 2021 with a major aim of delivering to Malawians in line with government promises to Malawians