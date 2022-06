President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has held his first meeting with the newly appointed Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba.

According to the State House Press Office, the meeting sought to create a dialogue between the Malawi leader and the SPC so that she gets a set of deliverables he expects from her work as head of the Civil Service.

Zamba, who has replaced Zangazanga Chikhosi, will be sworn in on Friday, 3 June 2022, at a ceremony to be held at Kamuzu Palace at 10 am