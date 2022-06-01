Malawian Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Stealing MK7,800 Only

A court in Blantyre has sentenced a 30-year-old man identified as Paul Zadeya to five years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing MK 7, 800 (7.37U$).

The court through police prosecutor Sub Inspector Sautso Nansongole heard that the convict committed the crime on 10th May 2022.

According to Nansongole, the convict broke into a house of Laston Josam at HHI in Blantyre where he stole the money before being apprehended by the neighbors.

The convict was charged with the offences of house breaking and theft contrary to section 309(a) and section 278 of the Penal Code respectively.

In court, Zandeya pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him; in mitigation, he asked the court to exercise leniency when passing sentence for being a first offender and breadwinner.

In his ruling, First Grade Magistrate Lameck Mkwapatira quashed mitigating factors and sentenced Zandeya to five years imprisonment with hard labour for the count of house breaking and 3 years imprisonment with hard labour for the count of theft.