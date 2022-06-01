WOLREC Intensifies Gender Based Violence Fight

By Pauline Kaude

Ntchisi, Mana: Women Legal Resource Centre (WOLREC) District Coordinator for Ntchisi, Prisca Nyasulu has called for joint efforts among various stakeholders in the fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV) and promotion of sexual and reproductive health rights services in the district.

Speaking to Traditional Leaders, Area Development Committee members and government employees drawn from Traditional Authority (TA) Chilooko in the district, she said if the fight against GBV and access to sexual and reproductive health rights services are to be achieved in the district, there was need for everyone to take a leading role.

Nyasulu said her organization was using the Start Awareness Support and Action (SASA) approach, a community mobilization approach that supports communities to create positive and sustainable changes around norms that perpetuate violence against women.

“SASA approach ensures that no one is left behind, it involves everyone in the community regardless of their status or cadre,” she said.

According to Nyasulu, the training was aimed at strengthening collaboration and coordination among community leaders, institutional leaders and other players by using the SASA approach.

She said: “We want to facilitate change and the changes should be sustainable even after the empowering women and girls to live a life free from GBV and access sexual and reproductive health rights services project phases out in 2024,”

One of the participants, Medical Assistant at Malomo Health Centre, Noel Ngwata described the training as important as it had helped him know how best he could handle GBV cases as well as the procedures to be followed.

Vice Chairperson for Chilooko Area Development Committee, Evelyn Malanda said she was optimistic that under the approach, GBV cases would be further reduced in the area.

“Previously the most common forms of GBV in our area were defilement and rape which have been reduced now. Currently the most common form of GBV in our area is economic whereby most men use their wives in farming activities but when it comes to proceeds, the wife does not have any say,” she said.

The empowering women and girls to live a life free from GBV and access sexual and reproductive health rights services project is being implemented with funding from Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) and DCA.