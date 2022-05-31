Anti-Martha Movement welcomes Justice Redson Kapindu Ruling

Bone of contention

There is notable movement in the Anti-Martha’s Chizuma camp following the precedence set by Justice Redson Kapindu and endorsed by High Court Judge Patrick Chirwa who has today ruled in favour of the State to have recordings by National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) deputy chief executive officer Hellen Buluma tendered as evidence in the ongoing fuel importation case .

In his ruling Chirwa also touched on yesterday’s judgement by justice Redson Kapindu that evidence obtained illegally through searches and seizure was admissible based on peculiar facts presented in court.

This ruling speaks against the Cyber Security Act of 2017 and works in favour of the Anti-Martha Chizuma demonstrators who are now working to move the court to prosecute the embattled Anti-Corruption Director on the infamous leaked audio where she openly shared shared state information with her friend and makes reference of a similar conversation taking place with Onjezani Kenani.

This seems to be a strategic move by Statehouse officials who are now satisfied that they finally have a way to reign in Martha Chizuma. After all justice is not selective.

The Anti-Martha Movement is being championed by Mbadwa Zokhudzika za Dziko La Malawi and believed to be financed by Statehouse as gimmick for getting rid of opponents.