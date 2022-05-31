ACB Boss Martha Chizuma Too Stubborn  

A group of Mbadwa zokhudzidwa za Malawi has raised concern with what they have described as “continued stubbornness” of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma who despite numerous calls for her to step down, remains in her position.
Speaking to journalists in Lilongwe one of the leaders Agape Khombe says the group is also disappointed with President Lazarus Chakwera’s continued defiance to their calls.
Group leader Redson Munlo says they expect the president to use his engagement with the press this evening to announce the firing of Chizuma.
He told journalists that by relieving Chizuma of her duties, the president will have sent a strong message to others who are abusing their public offices.
Chakwera could boldly and freely fire or demote the ACB Director if he didn’t have his plate overflowing with scandals which have occurred within the past 2 years he has been in office. If the lady didn’t know what she is doing she would have stepped down way back. You don’t resign when you know very well that you’re innocent. If anything the calls for a resignation is being directed to the wrong office.
When you deal with finances belonging to the public who also contribute massively towards its sustainability, you end up acting like a fool. This is likened to a hare who is regarded as the most clever animal in the forest. When that same clever animal is cornered by hunting dogs he shows all his weaknesses up to a point where he even wets himself. Running helter-skelter like a headless chicken. That is the situation our eloquent and scot-free pastor is in now. As big the State House may be, it now looks like a one bedroomed house.
What is so surprising is that these Zombies calling for the director’s head know very well that Malawi is not run on jungle laws but well instituted courts are plentiful to hear their case and have contentious issues like theirs resolved. Why should they try to cut corners by enforcing their own way of dealing with national matters? That is where a lot of questions are not answered leaving all the boxes unticked. Martha is there to stay until the light of day shows up, period!!