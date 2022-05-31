ACB Boss Martha Chizuma Too Stubborn  

A group of Mbadwa zokhudzidwa za Malawi has raised concern with what they have described as “continued stubbornness” of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma who despite numerous calls for her to step down, remains in her position.

Speaking to journalists in Lilongwe one of the leaders Agape Khombe says the group is also disappointed with President Lazarus Chakwera’s continued defiance to their calls.

Group leader Redson Munlo says they expect the president to use his engagement with the press this evening to announce the firing of Chizuma.

He told journalists that by relieving Chizuma of her duties, the president will have sent a strong message to others who are abusing their public offices.