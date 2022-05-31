AFTER WASTING TAX PAYERS MONEY, CHAKWERA FINALY ANNOUNCES PUBLIC SPENDING CUTS

President Dr Chakwera says he knows and understands how devaluation will affect the livelihoods of Malawians but says this is meant to fix the country’s economy.

Dr Chakwera said this is the only way that can fix the economic challenges that the country is facing.

The President has outlined measures aimed at controlling the use of funds in government which include control of movements for government officials and a reduction of fuel for ministers by 20 percent.

He also said all contracts in government and MDAs should not be renewed upon expiry and no new contracts should be awarded unless advised by his office.

The purchase of vehicles in government departments is also put on hold.-

Other directives are:

Government vehicles to be parked by 6pm.

No government official including the president himself should make more than 3 travel outside the country for the remainder of the year.

Government will not give top up allowances for already funded seminars.

All parastatal boards should hold four meetings as legally required unless or unless with clearance from the President.