Chim’gonda Appointed As Interim ADMARC Caretaker

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Ministry of Agriculture has appointed Jerome Chim’gonda Nkhoma as the interim General Manager for Agriculture Development and Marketing Cooperation (Admarc), Malawi Voice has learnt.

His appointment follows the suspension Rhino Chiphiko as the General Manager for ADMARC over the ‘illegal’ procurement of his official vehicle, a Nissan Patrol, worth MK107 Million.

Principle Secretary for Agriculture Sandram Maweru has confirmed the appointment in a statement made available to the publication.

He said Chim’gonda Nkhoma, who the Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension Services, will act as the GM until all matters surrounding the suspension of Chiphiko are resolved.

