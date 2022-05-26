Beer Kills Man in Salima

By Fostina Mkandawire

Salima, May 26, Mana: A 37-year-old man has died in Salima District after taking beer on an empty stomach, the police in the district have confirmed.

According to Salima Police Public Relations Officer, Jacob Khembo, the deceased’s body was found lying under a culvert near Senga Bay Depot along Salima-Senga Bay Road.

The deceased was identified as Kenneth Harawa who hailed from Chizimbiri Village in Traditional Authority Mwalweni in Rumphi District.

The Salima Police PRO said it was established that Harawa had been drinking beer for the past three days while on his way to Salima from Rumphi.

“In the morning of May 24, 2022, people saw Harawa lying lifeless under the culvert and reported the matter to police who rushed to the scene,” he said.

Harawa’s body was taken to Salima District Hospital for postmortem. Autopsy revealed that Harawa died of hypoglycemia.