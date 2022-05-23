THINGS FALL APART: DPP Divided Over Mutharika Endorsement

The falcon cannot hear the falconer; Divisions have rocked main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Northern Region Committee following the endorsement of Peter Mutharika as Party’s torch bearer for 2025 presidential elections.

On Saturday, some DPP senior members from the north led by Nkhata-Bay Central Parliamentarian Symon Vuwa Kaunda and party’s Treasurer General Jappie Mhango indicated that DPP north committee agreed to endorse Mutharika as possible candidate.

However, in an interview with local media DPP’s Director of Operations, Joe Nyirongo has asked the party’s Northern Region Committee leaders to withdraw its decision to endorse Peter Mutharika as the torch bearer come 2025 elections.

“We needed to meet and discuss. The northern region is very big, it’s for the people and the party is for the people. Their meeting is illegal and they are presenting their ideas, not for the party in the region”, said Nyirongo.

He added, “They are trying to cause more divisions in the party. The party has got strong people. Many people want to compete so they should give equal opportunity, and not make the situation worse than before”.

According to Nyirongo the committee’s decision came without consulting NEC members from the region, who according to him, are part of the region’s decisions.

But DPP’s Acting Regional Governor for the north, Ackim Mwanza, said the committee cannot be shaken with an individual decision on the endorsement.

Meanwhile, political expert George Chaima has old Zodiak Online that bringing back Mutharika who is old is not a good idea because his productivity may have dwindled; adding people tend to take advantage of an aged person.

DPP’s Southern Region Governor, Charles Mchacha was the first person to endorse Mutharika, saying elsewhere; there are leaders older than Mutharika, who he said will unite the party.