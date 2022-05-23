Don’t Forget to Remember Me, Even When Am Gone- Martse

During his life-time music career the departed hip-hop artist Martse, who died on Monday at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, urged Malawians to always remember him even in his death.

“Don’t forget to remember me, because l will be here even when am gone,” Martse real name Martin Nkhata posted on his official facebook page on 23 January barely few months before his death.

The award winning artist Martse died at the referral hospital where he was being treated after a house he was sleeping in caught fire on Friday night in Mangochi.

In his eulogy, Presidential advisor on arts Lucius Banda said Martse’s death is shocking and painful to the country.

The veteran musician Banda described the passing on of Martse as untimely and a blow to the growth of the industry.

Martse, who has died at the age of 28, was a Malawian hip hop artist and beat maker who started his music career around 2004. He was highly influenced by Mphatso Katopola aka Dzimbiri of the now defunct KHAMRADZI.

His rap was inspired by the domestic surrounding but with an international earmark he calls the best of all worlds relating to almost everyone.

Martse became well known after releasing tracks like ‘Grace Chinga’, ‘Mwano’, ‘Mwapinduranji’ and many more.

In 2016, Martse went viral after dropping ‘Zikomo’ featuring Fredokiss and went on to release ‘Adidas’ in 2020, suspected diss song on Fredokiss.

2020 shall also been remembered as Martse dropped ‘Mkatimo’, which he featured Hyphen and Barry Uno.

‘Mkatimo’ topped charts on different radio stations, television stations and websites. It was described as an ‘anthem’.

With ‘Mkatimo’, Martse won Maso Awards 2021 best song of the year. His last track was ‘The Way’ which he featured Fredokiss and Njuchi Veda.

Two days ago, he made a huge statement targeting promotion of education in the country as he announced that he is starting a campaign to raise funds for primary school desks in Malawi.